Former prime minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman. — AFP/Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been accused of "making decisions against the party interest", with some PTI National Assembly lawmakers deciding to write to party founder Imran Khan in this regard.

Sources told Geo News that the PTI leaders, including Member of National Assembly Amjad Khan, have expressed reservations over Barrister Gohar's parliamentary affairs.

MNA Amjad had presented a bill proposing free health facilities in NA standing committee — which was opposed by the PTI chairman, they added.

Later, the lawmaker attempted to get the resolution passed by the Punjab and KP assemblies, sources said, adding that he had also consulted the PML-N leadership and first lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, about the bill.

"The bill was prepared but the party chairman opposed it," sources quoted Amjad as saying.

Furthermore, sources said, another PTI lawmaker Changaze Ahmad Khan also expressed reservations over Barrister Gohar, accusing the latter of opposing his bill related to high court in Faisalabad.

"PTI lawmakers table their bills but party chairman opposes them," Kakar claimed.

In the letter, sources said, Imran would be apprised of Barrister Gohar's non-cooperation with parliamentary leaders.

Speaking to Geo News, the PTI chairman rejected the concerns raised by some parliamentary leaders, noting that when a private member comes up with a bill, then personal opinions are given.

"There is no need for legislation on these matters," he said while referring to the bills he opposed.

This is not the first time internal rifts have emerged within the former ruling party, including on the nomination for Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, with its top brass labelling them "difference of opinion".

The PTI had nominated MNA Sher Afzal Marwat for the PAC’s chairmanship, but later replaced him with Sheikh Waqas Akram, the party’s spokesperson.

The nomination for the PAC chairmanship slot also caused rift in the former ruling party, when Sher Afzal Marwat refused to work with senior party leaders after his nomination was revoked for the slot.

Last year in May, Marwat alleged that PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz did not let him meet founder chairman Imran Khan, in connivance with the jail superintendent.

He pointed out that earlier both Ayub and Faraz claimed that the PML-N was not ready to accept him as the PAC chairman. They quoted Khawaja Asif and NA speaker as having said so, whereas both denied it.

Later, the PTI issued a show-cause notice to him for violating its code of conduct and policy. He was also expelled from PTI's core and political committees on the directives of Imran.