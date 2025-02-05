Prince Rahim al-Hussaini announced as 50th Imam of Ismaili Muslims

Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V. — Facebook/theismaili

Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V has been announced as 50th hereditary Imam of Ismaili Muslims as designated by Shah Karim, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.

Prince Karim Aga Khan, known for his triumphs in horse racing, dazzling wealth and development work around the world, has died in Lisbon at the age of 88.

A post on the AKDN social media page said the announcement was made in Lisbon on Wednesday, where the late Imam’s will was read in the presence of his family and senior Jamati leaders.

"In keeping with the centuries-old tradition of nass — the formal designation of a successor — the mantle of leadership has now passed to Mawlana Shah Rahim Aga Khan V," read a post on the Ismaili social media website.

The announcement adds that the new Imam inherits the spiritual and institutional leadership of the Ismaili community. As the community comes to terms with the loss of its beloved 49th Imam, it now looks to Prince Rahim Aga Khan V to guide them into a new era, the post on AKDN page said.

Who is Rahim Aga Khan V?

Born on October 12, 1971, Prince Rahim is the eldest son of the late Aga Khan IV and his first wife, Princess Salimah — née Sarah Croker Poole — a British ex-model. The couple had a daughter and two sons together.

Prince Rahim serves on the boards of many agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network, and has closely followed the work of the Institute of Ismaili Studies and the Ismaili community’s social governance institutions, serving as chairman of the AKDN's Environment and Climate Committee.

The world's Ismaili community comprises around 15 million members who live in Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and North America.

The billionaire philanthropist

The name of late Prince Karim Aga Khan, who was the 49th hereditary imam or spiritual leader of the world's 15 million Ismailis, also became synonymous with success as a racehorse owner, with the thoroughbred Shergar among his most famous.

Estimates of his wealth varied from $800 million to $13 billion, with his money coming from his family inheritance, his horse breeding business and his personal investments in tourism and real estate.

The international jet setter — who held British, French, Swiss and Portuguese citizenship — also poured millions into helping people in the poorest parts of the world.

President, PM extend condolences

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Defence Minister Khawja Asif, and other ministers and politicians extended condolences to the family and the Ismaili community on the passing of their spiritual leader.

President Zardari, who is on an official visit to China, in his statement, said that Pakistan lost a great friend, who had made great contributions towards the uplift of Pakistan’s social sector, particularly in the health, education and community development. “The invaluable services of Prince Karim Aga Khan for humanity will always be remembered”, President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

PM Shehbaz in a message on X paid tribute to the late Aga Khan for all his philanthropic efforts that hope and development to countless communities all over the world.

Saying that Pakistan mourns Prince Karim's loss and cherishes his inspiring legacy, Deputy PM Dar in his message said: "His unwavering commitment to improving communities worldwide leaves an indelible legacy."





GB govt announces three-day mourning

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan’s government has declared three days of mourning following the demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

The announcement was made by GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, who expressed deep sorrow and prayed for the departed soul.