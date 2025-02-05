Nawaz lauds Shehbaz, Maryam for distinguished services to people

Former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif speaks (centre), flanked by his daughter and now Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and his brother and now Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, at the party office of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at Model Town in Lahore, Pakistan on February 9, 2024. — Reuters

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for their indefatigable efforts in serving the people of the country.

He made these remarks during a meeting with members of the Punjab Assembly, also attended by Punjab's CM, where they discussed the country's overall situation, development, and public service projects.

Pakistan's economy has entered a slight recovery phase, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation easing significantly to 2.4% year-on-year in January 2025, falling from 4.1% in December 2024 and from 28.3% in January last year, as per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday.

This marked the lowest inflation rate in over two years, reflecting easing price pressures across both urban and rural areas. In FY23, it reached over 29%; inflation touched an all-time high of 37.97% in May 2023. However, it has been on a downward trajectory since then.

Commenting on the stabilising macroeconomic indicators, former PM and ruling PML-N chief Nawaz praised his younger brother, saying: "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working hard in the Centre", adding that, "declining rate of inflation is a sign of economic improvement."

The economy maintained its positive trajectory in the first half of FY2024-25, with GDP expanding by 2.5% after last year’s contraction, building on the stabilisation achieved in FY2024, according to a Finance Division report released in January.

The State of Pakistan's Economy Half Yearly Report (July-December 2025) attributes the sustained positive momentum to sound macroeconomic management, effective inflation control measures, and improved fiscal and external account stability.

"Inflation substantially declined to 7.2% in H1-FY2025 from 28.8% a year earlier, supported by easing global prices, a stable exchange rate, and targeted government policies," the finance ministry said in the report.

"The rise of the stock exchange is a reflection of the confidence of the business and investor community," the former premier said.

He added: "The increase in the speed of the journey towards development is a sign of the arrival of a positive change". The PML-N chief also expressed satisfaction over "pause in the decline Pakistan was pushed towards".

Talking about the development projects in Punjab, being undertaken by CM Maryam, he profusely praised her efforts.

"Maryam Nawaz is working with the spirit of a mother and daughter in Punjab more than being the chief minister of the province," he said.

Maryam, who was present in the meeting, said "I feel more responsible being the daughter of Nawaz Sharif".

The chief minister added that she has added responsibilities due to the prime minister’s "exemplary public services".

Addressing the provincial assembly members, Maryam told them that their guidance and trust "is the key to our strength and success".

The tradition of the past regarding the quality and pace of public service is being carried forward, Maryam Nawaz.

"We are carrying forward the traditions of the past in terms of the quality and pace of public service," she concluded.