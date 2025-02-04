Religious ministry announces reduction in Hajj package costs

A Muslim woman feeds pigeons at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 9, 2024. — Reuters

The federal government on Tuesday announced a reduction in Hajj package costs to provide financial relief to aspiring pilgrims besides unveiling a plan for refunds to those who went to pilgrimage last year.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain made the announcement in a press conference alongside Additional Secretary Syed Atta-ur-Rehman today.

He informed that the cost of the 40-day long Hajj package has been reduced by Rs25,000, bringing the total to Rs.1,050,000.

Pilgrims opting for this package will need to pay a third instalment of Rs450,000.

Similarly, Salik said the 25-day short Hajj package has been further reduced by Rs50,000, setting the new price at Rs1,100,000.

The third instalment for this package will be Rs500,000.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain (right) addresses the press conference in Islamabad on February 4, 2025. — APP

He said all pilgrims are required to submit their third instalment at the designated banks between February 6 to 14.

The country has introduced a short Hajj programme of 20 to 25 days to make the journey more accessible, easier, and comfortable which would enable pilgrims to choose their accommodation in Madinah for four to eight days.

The religious ministry has also ensured that every pilgrim will receive a notification regarding their payment status through the "Pak Hajj" mobile application, he added.

In another major development, the minister announced the refund of over Rs4.75 billion to the pilgrims who performed Hajj in 2024. He said the refunds have been categorised into seven different groups, based on factors such as accommodation in Mina, lodging in Makkah, and Maktab C allocation.

Additionally, savings from Qurbani refunds and airfare reductions are also being passed on to the pilgrims.

Highlighting the statistics of the refund process, Salik said 14% of the pilgrims (9,588 individuals) will receive Rs20,000, 5% (3,358 individuals) will receive Rs35,000, 19% (12,981 individuals) will receive Rs50,000, 23% (16,037 individuals) will receive Rs75,000, 26% (17,828 individuals) will receive Rs90,000, 10% (6,784 individuals) will receive Rs110,000, and 3% (2,228 individuals) will receive Rs140,000.

The refunds will be transferred through the designated bank branches.

Salik confirmed that the transfer of funds to nominated banks will commence within the next two days, ensuring timely financial relief for the pilgrims.

Last month, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the annual Hajj agreement 2025 under which as many as 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims would perform the Hajj this year and will be offered special accommodation in Mina at reduced rates.

The Hajj, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, involves a series of rituals in Makkah and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia that take several days to complete.

One of the five pillars of Islam, it must be performed at least once by all Muslims who have the means to do so.

Hajj, one of the fundamental pillars of Islam, is performed each year by millions of Muslims worldwide. Pakistan receives one of the highest Hajj quotas from Saudi Arabia.