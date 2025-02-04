Remittances increased due to Pakistani expatriates' unwavering commitment: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation's Convention in Islamabad, February 4, 2025. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the role of overseas Pakistanis in the country's development, saying that foreign remittances increased by 30% due to their unwavering commitment.

"Foreign remittances have increased by 30% [and] the national exchequer has benefited immensely," the premier said while addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation's Convention in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He noted that overseas Pakistanis, through their hard work, were earning accolades.

Last month, the State Bank of Pakistan said remittances from overseas Pakistanis recorded inflows of $3.1 billion in December, reflecting a 29.3% increase compared to the same month last year.

The data showed that the remittances had not only recorded a yearly increase but also registered a 5.6% surge compared to the previous month.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $17.8 billion, workers' remittances increased by 32.8% during the first half of the fiscal year 2024-25 (July-December) compared to $13.4 billion received during H1FY24, the central bank said in its statement.

During the convention, the prime minister also announced the immediate restoration of the Green Channel to facilitate the expatriates, vowing that his government would leave no stone unturned in resolving their issues.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz said that prominent expatriates would be declared ambassadors at large with official blue passports.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation Zahir Akhtar said expatriates fully assured their support and cooperation to the government and the armed forces to ensure a secure, progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

He said overseas Pakistanis are standing behind the armed forces to ensure the security of the country.

Overseas Pakistanis also thanked the Prime Minister for inviting them to the Prime Minister's House.