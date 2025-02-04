Mother of murdered maid seeks dismissal of case against Pir Asad

Pir Asad Shah was accused of murdering 10-year-old housemaid in Sindh's Ranipur town in 2023. — Twitter/@ShamilaGhyas

KHAIRPUR: The murder case of an underage housemaid has taken a new turn as the slain girl's mother sought dismissal of the case after "reaching a settlement" with Pir Asad Shah Jeelani — an influential personality in Sindh's Ranipur town.

Shabnam, the mother of the murdered maid, submitted a written statement about her settlement with the prime accused Pir Asad, his wife Hina Shah, while other suspects include Fayyaz Shah and Imtiaz.

The development was witnessed during the hearing of the maid murder case conducted by the additional sessions judge today.

The petitioner's lawyer, Qurban Malano, apprised the court that she reached a settlement; therefore, the case should be dismissed after bail is granted to the accused.

After receiving Shabnam's fresh plea, the court adjourned the hearing till February 17.

The slain girl's mother then departed from the court without interacting with journalists after the hearing. Talking to the media, her lawyer Malano said that she submitted an affidavit to the court, staying that she would not object if the case was dismissed or bail was granted to the accused.

He added that a hearing on bail pleas of the murder accused was fixed on February 7, whereas, the murder case would be heard on the 17th of this month again.

Fatima Furiro, a young housemaid, was discovered dead at Pir Asad Shah’s residence in August 2023.

The issue initially came to light after video clips of Fatima's body bearing severe torture marks went viral on social media. In the video, the seriously injured girl is seen struggling to sit up on her bed but soon collapses.

The young maid is stated to be the daughter of Nadeem Ali Tharro, resident of village Ali Muhammad Tharro, Khanawahan, near Mehrabpur, District Nausharoferoz.

Public outcry following media reports led to the arrest of Pir Asad, his wife, and father-in-law on charges of torturing the 10-year-old to death.