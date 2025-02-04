PTI founder Imran Khan, COAS General Asim Munir and PM's aide Rana Sanaullah. — AFP/Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Public and Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan wrote a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir with the intent of driving a wedge between the military and public and fostering misunderstandings within the armed forces.

Speaking on Geo News’ programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", Sanaullah questioned the origin of Khan’s letters from jail, asking: “Where are these letters coming from? If he wants to engage in political struggle, he should do so in parliament.”

Khan recently sent a six-point letter to the army chief, his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry revealed while speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail.

The letter’s first point highlights alleged election fraud and the victory of individuals accused of money laundering. The second point concerns the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the rule of law, and judicial independence, while the third references the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict.

Khan also raised concerns over terrorism charges, raids, and the use of force against PTI workers in the fourth point. The fifth point addresses the role of intelligence agencies, while he also asked the army chief to "change policies".

Judges' appointment

Sanaullah also addressed concerns over judicial appointments, questioning whether transferring judges in the Islamabad High Court was unconstitutional.

"Was Article 200 or the 26th Amendment not part of the Constitution? If we start questioning, then even the judges’ letter raises serious concerns,' he remarked.

He further criticised PTI’s stance on the judiciary, recalling that the party had strongly opposed the appointments of Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Jahangiri.

“Were the chief justice and the judges wrong, and those who wrote the letter right?” he asked.

Three judges — from Sindh, Balochistan, and Lahore — had been transferred to the IHC last week, drawing severe criticism from the legal fraternity.

Justice Sarfraz Dogar from Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro from Sindh High Court and Justice Muhammad Asif from Balochistan High Court were among those transferred to the federal territory's court. They have begun their duties as well.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has termed the transfer of judges as a constitutional and positive step, emphasising that more judges from other provinces should also be inducted.