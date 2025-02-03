Prince Edward, Sophie ready to take up the torch from King Charles

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie will embark on a week-long tour

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are set to begin a landmark six-day tour of Nepal, strengthening diplomatic ties and spotlighting key social issues.

Their visit, running from February 4 to 9, will focus on youth empowerment, healthcare, women’s rights, and conservation.

The tour marks Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s first official visit to the Himalayan nation.

This visit also continues a long-standing royal connection with Nepal, following King Charles III’s trip in 1998 as Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s official visit in 1986.

One of the highlights will be their attendance at the annual Attestation Parade in Pokhara, where new Nepali recruits will officially join the British Army. They will also visit the Gurkha Welfare Trust to learn more about the organisation’s efforts to support veterans and their families.

The royal couple’s itinerary includes meetings with young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh International Award programme, as well as discussions with women’s rights activists and advocates working to combat gender-based violence and human trafficking.

Additionally, they will visit healthcare organisations providing essential services to vulnerable communities.

The tour will conclude in Ghandruk, a picturesque village in the Himalayas, where the Duke and Duchess will immerse themselves in Nepal’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.