Dung thieves: Woman files case against brothers for 'stealing' cattle manure

A tractor trolley carrying dung worth Rs35,000 . — Screengrab via Reporter

A strange theft has occurred where a woman in Punjab's Muzaffargarh district has registered a case against seven suspects including her two brothers for reportedly stealing dung worth thousands of rupees.

The police in the suburban area of Rangpur in Muzaffargarh have lodged the first information report (FIR) of theft after a woman identified as Nagina Mai registered a complaint.

As per the police, Nagina Mai alleged that the cattle manure was piled in front of her house when her brothers stole it early morning on January 31 through a tractor trolley.

Nagina Mai stated the fecal material stolen by her brothers was worth Rs35,000.

A case against the five named and two unidentified suspected burglars has been registered on the complaint of the woman.

Moreover, the Rangpur police said that of the suspects had been arrested after they seized a tractor-trolley loaded with the stolen dung.

Such bizarre cases of robbery are an infrequent occurrence in Pakistan. Last year in April, police in Punjab’s Layyah arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing clothes from a tailor’s shop.

The police said the suspect was observing Itikaf at a local mosque when he was taken into custody. They added that the suspect along with his accomplice stole suits from the tailor’s shop in Moti Bazar of the city.

At least 12 suits stolen from the shop were also recovered from the suspect, the law enforcers added.