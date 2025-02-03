Bounties placed on heads of miscreants disturbing Kurram peace: KP CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur gestures as he speaks at a press conference in Peshawar. — X/@GovernmentKP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has placed bounties on heads of the miscreants present in some parts of Kurram as it decided to deal with such anti-peace elements with an iron fist, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Monday.

His statement came after miscreants continued spreading terror in the restive region by attacking aid convoys and government officials despite warring tribes signing a peace accord last month following deadly clashes which claimed several lives.

An attack was carried out in Upper Kurram three days ago after unidentified persons opened fire at Boshehra Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan, leaving him wounded.

The incident was followed by multiple attacks on relief convoys heading towards affected areas of the region, however, security forces thwarted the bids by timely responses.

Speaking to Geo News, CM Gandapur highlighted that serious steps have been taken by the provincial government to establish peace in Kurram. He admitted that miscreants were present in some areas.

"We have fixed head money on miscreants to eliminate the issue from its roots," said the KP chief executive, adding that major issues were resolved via peace jirga in Kurram.

"There are many challenges, however, we are ready to face them," said Gandapur. He added that the Kurram issue, which is over a hundred years old, has resurfaced from time to time.

He further said that bunkers [established by warring tribes] were being demolished every day which became a problem for peace establishment, whereas, four large consignments of ration have reached Kurram.

Jirga 'agrees to reopen Kurram roads'

Meanwhile, tribal elders from Kurram held a jirga session in Peshawar, which was attended by representatives from rival tribes to discuss the implementation of the peace accord and other related matters.

The session was concluded in a positive environment with tribal elders from both tribes ensuring cooperation and holding more sessions for establishing lasting peace in the region.

Tribal elders attending jirga for establishment of peace in Kurram in Peshawar on February 3, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

"This jirga is a beacon of hope for the affected families of Parachinar," a jirga member, Munir Bangash, told Geo News. He said that through the jirga, they wanted to spread a message of unity and the latest session has proved the successful holding of Kohat's jirga.

Another jirga member Jalal Bangash said that today's sitting was focused on the implementation of 14 points of the peace agreement [between the warring tribes].

Revealing a breakthrough after today's meeting, Jalal said that they have agreed on reopening roads to Kurram which was highly significant for the district. Additionally, both sides also held discussions on eliminating bunkers and surrendering arms, he added.

The region has been gripped by tension, particularly after an attack on a convoy travelling from Peshawar to Parachinar on November 21, 2024, which resulted in the deaths of at least 50 people, including women and children.

The Kurram region has been wracked by tribal violence for decades, but around 140 people have been killed since a fresh bout of fighting broke out in November.

As feuding tribes have battled with machine guns and heavy weapons, the remote and mountainous region bordering Afghanistan has been largely cut off from the outside world.

The months-long blockade of roads has left residents of Parachinar and surrounding areas in dire need of essential supplies.