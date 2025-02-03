Beyonce confirms 'Cowboy Carter' tour dates after historic Grammy win

The 'Cowboy Carter Tour' will kick off in Los Angeles on April 28

Beyoncé is hitting the road again.

Just one day after winning her first-ever Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys for Cowboy Carter, the music icon unveiled dates for her highly anticipated tour.

The 16 Carriages singer will kick off the tour in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on April 28, with multiple dates in cities like Chicago, East Rutherford, London, Paris, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

Presales begin on February 11, with general ticket sales opening on February 14.

This marks Beyoncé’s first tour since Renaissance, which became her highest-grossing trek to date, raking in $579 million from 56 performances across Europe and North America.

The Cowboy Carter era has already proven to be a monumental one for the superstar. Not only did it earn her the most prestigious Grammy of her career, but it also solidified her continued ability to reinvent herself across genres.

See the tour dates below.

Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour dates

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium