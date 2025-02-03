Beyonce confirms 'Cowboy Carter' tour dates after historic Grammy win

Beyoncé is hitting the road again.
Just one day after winning her first-ever Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys for Cowboy Carter, the music icon unveiled dates for her highly anticipated tour.
The 16 Carriages singer will kick off the tour in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on April 28, with multiple dates in cities like Chicago, East Rutherford, London, Paris, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.
Presales begin on February 11, with general ticket sales opening on February 14.
This marks Beyoncé’s first tour since Renaissance, which became her highest-grossing trek to date, raking in $579 million from 56 performances across Europe and North America.
The Cowboy Carter era has already proven to be a monumental one for the superstar. Not only did it earn her the most prestigious Grammy of her career, but it also solidified her continued ability to reinvent herself across genres.
See the tour dates below.
April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
