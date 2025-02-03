Imran Khan urges COAS Munir to 'reconsider policies' in six-point letter

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan. —ISPR/AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has urged Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to reconsider policies, expressing concern over new amendments to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) law and 26th Constitutional Amendment, his lawyer said on Monday.

Talking to journalists outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said: "Imran, as a former prime minister and a party supremo, has written a six-point letter to the army chief."

The ousted premier, who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote in 2022, has expressed solidarity with the military in its fight against terrorism, acknowledging the sacrifices made by soldiers, Chaudhry said.

Khan, as per the lawyer, emphasised the need for the entire nation to stand with the armed forces.

According to Chaudhry, the letter’s first point addresses "fraudulent elections" and the alleged promotion of money launderers. The second point discusses the impact of the 26th Constitutional Amendment on judicial independence and the rule of law. Khan also referenced the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict in the letter.

The third point criticises the Peca amendments, stating that it has been weaponised to suppress dissent and crackdown on social media.

The fourth point highlights cases of terrorism charges, raids, and the use of force against PTI workers. Khan also wrote that threats to journalists are damaging the army’s reputation.

The fifth point concerns intelligence agencies' operations, while the final point focuses on the economy.

Khan claimed the incumbent government has weakened the economy by artificially controlling the rupee’s value.

He also raised concerns over low investment and internet shutdowns.

Chaudhry added that Khan urged the army chief to reconsider policies and called for the formation of a judicial commission.

Separately, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan rejected notion of a "policy shift" after letter to army chief, saying that Imran wrote the letter in capacity as former prime minister.

In the letter, he said, Imran emphasised the "need to reevaluate policies", adding the text of the letter will be made public today.

Quoting the PTI founder, Barrister Gohar said that his party does not want chaos as "Pakistan Army is ours".

The letter comes weeks after PTI leaders — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan — met the army chief, with the party's chairman saying that they discussed the overall security situation.

It also holds importance as the former ruling party ended its negotiations with the PML-N-led government last month, in which the PTI had demanded two things — the formation of judicial commissions on events that transpired on May 9, 2023, and November 24-27 as well as the release of "all political prisoners", including Khan.

In December last year, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that no political leader's desire for power should be more important than Pakistan's interests.

The ISPR top spokesperson's comments came in response to a question about purported backdoor talks between the PTI and the establishment.

"All political parties and leaders are respectable to us. No individual, his politics and his desire for power are above Pakistan," he said during a media briefing.