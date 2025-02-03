Final 10 days of Ramadan in Karachi 'could be hot'

An Edhi volunteer pours water on a pedestrian along a street during a hot summer day in Karachi on May 16. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz on Monday said Karachi may experience slightly hotter weather during the final 10 days of Ramadan, as heat intensity in the city is forecasted to increase from March 20.

However, the top weatherman forecasted that the first few days of the holy month would likely have mostly good weather. "The days will relatively remain hot, but the sea breezes will make the nights better," he stated.

On the current weather condition, the official forecast that the cold wave might see slight increase on Tuesday and Wednesday nights as mercury could drop to 10-12°C.

Meanwhile, the PMD forecasts cool and dry weather for the next 24 hours with the lowest temperature to plunge to 13-11°C. Whereas, it said, the minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 13.5°C.

"The winds are blowing at a speed of 7 kilometres from the north, while the humidity was recorded to be 32%," it added.

On the other hand, the Met Office said, the weather in Peshawar was cool, dry and partially cloudy. The mercury fell to 6°C and humidity was recorded at 64% in the metropolis, it added. Moreover, it forecasts cool and dry weather for the plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per an international website, the air quality index value in Peshawar was recorded at 260.

Simultaneously, the weather forecasting department said the sky remained partly cloudy in Quetta and its adjacent areas.

While it said the weather in Balochistan’s northern districts was extremely cold.

The department forecasts strong winds, light rain and snowfall in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Kalat, Mastung and Qila Abdullah. Light rain was expected in Noshki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Turbat and Panjgur as well, it added.