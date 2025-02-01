American woman abandoned by Karachi lover shifted to JPMC psychiatric ward

33-year-old American woman, Onijah Andrew Robinson, who came to Karachi after falling in love with a Pakistani youth, can be seen sitting in the parking of an apartment in the city's Garden area. — Geo News

Onijah Andrew Robinson, an American woman who traveled to Pakistan in pursuit of love, has been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center's (JPMC) psychiatric ward in Karachi.

Sources claimed that the woman was brought to the hospital last night by the police.

They also quoted hospital officials as saying that the initial examination revealed Onijah's feet were excessively swollen and she sounded incoherent and disoriented.

The hospital staff is conducting various diagnostic tests after taking Onijah's blood samples.

Following an online affair, Onijah, who landed in Karachi in October last year to marry Nidal Ahmed Memon, 19, was allegedly ditched by her lover, who cited his family's reservations about their marriage.

Later, an NGO provided her with a return ticket to the United States and financial assistance, but she refused to leave. Instead, she went to Memon’s residence and camped in the apartment's parking area.

'She has bipolar disorder'

Earlier, Onijah's son Jeremiah Robinson in a video statement claimed that his mother was suffering from a mental disorder.

In a video with a blurred face, Jerimiah identified Onijah as his mother. He also showed a birth certificate which mentions that Onijah gave birth to him in April 2008 at New York's Queens Hospital Centre.

Jerimiah termed the claims of her mother's love story as false.

"Her and Nidal knew each other, like before she went to Pakistan. She was only supposed to go to Pakistan to meet him and his family on just a vacation," he said referring to the alleged lover.

"When it was time for her to come back after the two weeks. I was trying to convince her to come back. She refused. Then Nidal did not deter and she was supposed to return back on January 15, when Nidal had booked her ticket," he said in a dim voice.

The youth said his mother was bipolar, therefore, she was not mentally sound.

"I'm trying to help her as her son to come back to the US," Jerimiah said.

"The news and people they [are] all making fun of her and showing her personal private IDs without permission. And also she [...] was not married to nobody," he said.