Catherine O'Hara challenges director on McCallister’s career in ‘Home Alone’

Catherine O'Hara shares her views on McCallister's jobs in 'Home Alone'

Catherine O'Hara recently shared a different take on on what Kevin McCallister’s (Macaulay Culkin) parents did for a living in the Christmas classic Home Alone.

Last year, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the movie’s director, Chris Columbus, addressed an long-standing fan question: "How did Kevin's parents afford that lavish manor?" He explained that Kate McCallister "was a very successful fashion designer" noting the mannequins displayed in the house.

However, O’Hara recently revealed her theory while speaking with the Entertainment Weekly to promote her Super Bowl ad, indicating that her character was trying her hand at a hobby, and not an actual profession.

"I hate to disagree with anything Chris Columbus says, but I do with that," said the Beetlejuice actress, "because I look at those mannequins as she's successful at something, but she also has all these kids and wants to be a great homemaker. At one point, she thought, 'I’m gonna make all their clothes,' and that lasted about a week."

Previously, O’Hara told the People magazine that she was "aware of how beautiful" the house was but "never thought of their money. That's not where my head was when I was doing [the movie]."

Last year, Home Alone also marked its 34th anniversary, some of the actors who played various siblings and cousins of Kevin's reunited for a meet and greet at an event in New Jersey.

As for now, Catherine O'Hara can be seen in Super Bowl commercial for this year’s game day, which will be held on Sunday, February 9th.