Kris Jenner expresses her pain over son Rob Kardashian’s isolation

Kris Jenner has recently expressed her pain after her only son Rob Kardashian isolated himself from the outside world.

Now, the source spilled to In Touch Weekly that mom Kris wants to get him out of his shell.

“It’s the biggest heartbreak of her life and she’s desperate to convince him to come out of his shell,” said an insider.

The source noted that Rob is close with only of his siblings, Khloe Kardashian, and he often goes to her house to pick his eight-year-old daughter by ex Blac Chyna, Dream.

Therefore, momager wants Rob to start “making more appearances as she’s sure it will be good for his state of mind to be out and about more and even participate more in the show because the fans really want to see him”.

“Kris is trying to light a fire under Rob to get him to start living life again, she never imagined when he stepped back from the show that he’d still be hiding out at home all these years later,” explained an insider.

The momager believed that Rob “will be shocked by how excited everyone will be and how positive it will be for him overall”.

Another source mentioned that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian “have been telling” the momager for years that she’s “just enabling Rob by letting him get away with his reclusive life and Kris is finally starting to see their point”.