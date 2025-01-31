Journalists hoisting black flag during protest against Peca act outside National Press Club in Islamabad on January 31, 2025. — INP

With nationwide protests against the recent controversial amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, Journalists and media bodies under the umbrella of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) observed a Black Day on Friday.

To record their protest, black flags were hoisted at press clubs across the county and on the union’s offices, while journalists wore black armbands.

The Peca (Amendment) Bill 2025 received assent from President Zardari on Wednesday amid uproar over the contentious amendments by the opposition and journalist fraternity. Earlier the bill was rushed through both houses of parliament.

The Black Day was marked on the call of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and endorsed by the JAC — comprising the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND). The JAC was of the view that the controversial bill was approved without listening to journalist organisations and the stakeholders.

Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUI) President Khalil Ahmed talking to media persons during protest demonstration against the amendments to Peca on January 31, 2025. — PPI

In Karachi, journalist bodies, politicians and the legal fraternity denounced the recent amendments to the cybercrime laws. In addition to staging a protest demonstration outside the KPC, journalists hoisted a black flag at the club. They urged the government to withdraw the controversial law.

Meanwhile, taking to X, renowned journalist Hamid Mir revealed that a grand alliance of media, lawyers and human rights bodies had been established to resist the new “draconian” law aimed at silencing the voices of dissent in the country.

Addressing a protest demonstration at the National Press Club in Islamabad, PFUJ President Afzal Butt hailed the journalist community for observing the Black Day across the country and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He warned the government: “If you think the voice of press freedom has become weak, then you should look at our history.”

Recalling the hardships faced by the journalists community during the tenure of former military ruler General Ziaul Haq, Butt said: “Our people were whipped and imprisoned but they did not compromise on the freedom of the press.”

“For us, it is a fight of now or never”

The PFUJ president said that there would be "locks on cameras and pens" if this contentious law is accepted. Journalists were not the sole target of the contentious law, he said, adding: “The entire law is aimed at silencing smartphones.”

In addition to this, protest demonstrations were observed at the press clubs in Quetta, Lahore, Thatta, Larkana and other cities.

‘Govt ready for talks on Peca amendments’

Reacting to the journalists’ protest, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that the government was ready to hold talks with the media bodies over the controversial clauses of the act.

He urged the media bodies to share controversial parts of the cybercrime laws with the government, saying: “There is always room for improvement in laws.”

“Protests are being staged against Peca but nobody is discussing the provisions,” he added.

Contentious Peca amendments

The recent amendments made to the country’s cybercrime laws included new definitions, the establishment of regulatory and investigative bodies, and stricter penalties for disseminating "false" information.

The news amendments lowered the punishment for spreading “fake information” online to three years while the offender could also face a fine of up to Rs2 million.

"Whoever intentionally disseminates, publicly exhibits or transmits any information through any information system, that he knows or has reason to believe or has reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest in general public or society shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend up to three years or with fine which may extend to two million rupees or with both,” read Section 26A of the act.

Meanwhile, the new amendments also proposed the establishment of Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority (SMPRA), the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and the Social Media Protection Tribunal.

Furthermore, it stated, any person "aggrieved by fake and false information" can approach the authority for removal or blocking access to such information and the authority would issue orders no later than 24 hours on the request.

According to the act, the authority should consist of a chairperson and eight other members out of which the secretary Ministry of Interior, the Pemra chairman and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman or any member of PTA. "The Chairperson and five members, other than ex-officio members, shall be appointed by the federal government for a non-extendable period of live years," it added.

The fresh changes also stated that the authority might require any social media platform to enlist with it any manner, form and on payment of such fee as may be prescribed.

It added that apart from the requirements of the act, additional conditions or requisites as deemed appropriate might also be stipulated while enlisting a social media platform.

The new amendments stated that the authority would have the power to issue directions to a social media platform for removal or blocking of online content if it was against the ideology of Pakistan;

incites the public to violate the law, take the law into own hands, to coerce, intimidate or terrorise public, individuals, groups, communities, government officials and institutions

incites the public or section of the public to cause damage to governmental or private property

coerce or intimidate the public or section of the public and thereby prevent them from carrying on their lawful trade and disrupting civic life

incite hatred and contempt on religious, sectarian or ethnic basis to stir up violence or cause internal disturbance

contains anything obscene or pornographic in contravention of any applicable law

is known to be fake or false or there existed sufficient reasons to believe that the same may be fake or false beyond a reasonable doubt

contains aspersions against any person, including members of judiciary, armed forces, parliament or a provincial assembly

or promoted and encouraged terrorism and other forms of violence against the state or its institutions.

Additionally, the newly amendments also proposed the constitution of a Social Media Complaint Council to receive and process complaints made by aggrieved parties against violation of any provision of the cybercrime law.

It also proposed the establishment of Social Media Protection Tribunals. Each tribunal will be consisted of a chairperson qualified to be a high court judge, a journalist registered with a press club, and a software engineer.

Tribunals must resolve cases within 90 days, with appeals allowed to the Supreme Court within 60 days.

It also proposed the establishment of an investigation agency to be called the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for inquiry into, investigation and prosecution of the offences specified under this Act.