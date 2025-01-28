Direct flights between Pakistan, Bangladesh to 'launch in next few months'

Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel stand guard at the International arrivals area during a media tour of the newly-built Islamabad International Airport, ahead of its official opening, Pakistan April 18, 2018. — Reuters/File

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan, has announced that direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan are expected to begin within the next few months.

"This significant development is set to enhance connectivity and foster stronger economic and cultural ties between the two countries," the envoy said during meeting with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi on Tuesday.

Islamabad-Dhaka relations took a new turn after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who had cordial ties with India, from office last year. Hasina, 77, fled a revolution in August 2024 to India.

Dhaka's ties with New Delhi have frayed after a student-led revolution toppled Hasina, who had the backing of India and now lives there in exile.

Last month, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus said he had "agreed to strengthen relations" with Pakistan after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the sidelines of a conference in Egypt.

During today's meeting, the high commissioner also said that cargo flights between Dhaka, Karachi, and Lahore would also commence soon, further facilitating trade and business exchanges.

Hussain also highlighted Bangladesh’s commitment to strengthening business partnerships with Pakistan, emphasising the ease of obtaining Bangladeshi visas online for Pakistani citizens.

He also encouraged both countries to explore joint ventures and industrial collaborations to maximise bilateral benefits. He pointed out that there are ample opportunities for the businessmen of both countries to ink joint ventures for mutual prosperity, underscoring the vast potential for trade and investment.

On trade, the high commissioner mentioned the opportunities in various sectors with Pakistan exporting goods such as sugar, steel, surgical instruments cement, dry fruits, pink salt, milk products, marble, and coal to Bangladesh.

"In turn Pakistan can import items like tea and jute from Bangladesh, creating a complementary trade dynamic between the two countries," he added.

Meanwhile, the ICCI president stressed that the business, industry and trade communities of both countries could achieve significant milestones through economic diplomacy.

He expressed his intention to visit Bangladesh with a delegation of potential investors at the earliest opportunity, with the goal of inking memoranda of understanding with the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other relevant bodies.

President Qureshi also highlighted the facilitation desks at ICCI, which assist the business community in overcoming challenges