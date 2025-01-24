 
Educational institutions to remain closed in Sindh on Jan 28

Schools to remain closed in province on account of Shab-e-Mairaj, states notification

By Web Desk
January 24, 2025
A representational image of seats in a classroom. — Geo.tv/File
KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department on Friday announced that the educational institutions would remain closed in the province on January 28 on account of Shab-e-Mairaj.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details. 