Govt urges PTI to 'reconsider its unfortunate decision' of quitting talks

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Irfan Siddiqui speaking to journalists outside Parliament House in Islamabad, January 23, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Expressing regret over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) "unfortunate decision" to call off the negotiation process with the government, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the former ruling party should "reconsider it" for the sake of political stability in the country.

"When they [PTI] had knocked on our door and handed over a questionnaire, they should have listened to our answers," PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui — spokesperson for the government's negotiation committee — said while speaking to journalists outside the Parliament House on Thursday.



The remarks came shortly after incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan "called off" negotiations with the government due to its failure to establish a judicial commission within the seven-day period.

Speaking to the media outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that Khan expressed his frustration over the delay, saying that the government's failure to act for formation of judicial commission leaves no reason to continue the talks.

"The founder of PTI has categorically announced that no further rounds of negotiations will take place," Gohar said. "The government made announcements but has yet to follow through, which is why Imran Khan decided to end the negotiations."

Negotiations between the PML-N-led government and PTI began in late December in an effort to ease political tensions. However, weeks of talks — with three sessions taking place so far — have made little progress on key matters.

The Khan-founded party, in its written charter of demands presented to the government during the third session on January 16, had demanded the formation of two judicial commissions — mutually nominated by the PTI and the government within seven days — and the release of "political prisoners".

The former ruling party's demands of two judicial commissions pertained to an inquiry into the May 9, 2023 riots as well the events from November 24 to November 27, 2024, in relation to its protest in Islamabad.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.