Karachi likely to experience cold wave from Jan 24, mercury may plunge into single digit

A man draped in a shawl makes his way across a bridge in Karachi. — AFP/File

Parts of Sindh including Karachi are expected to experience another cold wave starting from January 24 with the temperatures may fall to single digit in the port city during the last week of the month, a weather analyst said on Saturday.

The meteorologist analyst added that the cold westerly winds can affect the country from Saturday and rainfall could be possible in different parts of the country with snowfall expected in the mountains.

The westerly winds are set to continue bringing cold in the country until January 23, the analyst said.

Under this system, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana and other places of Sindh are expected to experience moderate rain through January 21 to 23 while parts of the country may remain cloudy.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Karachi may experience strong winds on Saturday (today) while the weather is likely to remain dry and cool during the next 24 hours.

It said the speed of the winds blowing from the northeast was 15 kilometres per hour.

A day ago, the PMD forecast high winds across northern areas in the country with rain and in some parts snow on mountains from January 18 to 20.

It has been about a week since the megalopolis is experiencing intermittent bouts of gushing winds.