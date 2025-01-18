SZA takes 10-day vow of silence in India amid film release

SZA expressed her gratitude for her co-stars and team members in heartfelt post.

SZA, who’s real name is Solána Imani Rowe, took on a huge challenge while in India.

On January 17, the 35-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram to show her enthusiasm for the film One of Them Days’ debut, before beginning her vow of silence.

"I’m in India and they’re about to take my phone in 7 hours for a 10 day vow of silence but I couldn’t miss my release day," she wrote.

"This was the most unique experience of my entire life!" she added.

SZA embraced the 10-day vow of silence in India.

The Kill Bill singer reflected on her decision to join the film, confessing she didn’t consider the challenges that lay ahead.

"When I signed on for this movie I literally didn’t think about anything other than 'I love Issa Rae and Keke Palmer,'" she added.

"I didn’t think of how I was actively on tour and wouldn’t get to rehearse or prepare," the singer continued.

She further went on to express gratitude for the rest of the team and highlighted their hard work and dedication to bring out a quality finished product.

The singer also shared how it was difficult for her to come out of her comfort-zone, to be a part of this iconic experience and she's extremely grateful for it and how it transformed her.

Many celebrities came to SZA's support, including Keke who left a heartfelt comment under her post, saying, "This is literally something we will never forget! You are a core memory, I love you."

"You're a star," wrote Chloe Bailey.