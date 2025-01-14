Beyoncé makes big decision amid ongoing LA wildfires

Beyoncé has recently decided to postpone her January 14th announcement to express her solidarity with LA wildfire victims.

On Tuesday, the Single Ladies hit-maker took to Instagram and posted a statement regarding the delay of her much-anticipated announcement due to LA fires.

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles,” wrote the 43-year-old.

Beyoncé further said that she “continues to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss”.

The songstress also appreciated the “brave first responders” who she believed “continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community”.

In the caption, Beyoncé also added that her foundation “BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund” donated $2.5 million “to the families” who lost their homes due to devastating infernos.

The singer mentioned that her foundation also showed support to the “community organisations” who were “at the forefront of relief”.

So far, the post has received mixed reactions from Beyoncé’s fans, some of them showed support for the singer as one said, “It’s okay queen, we appreciate your efforts.”

Another remarked, “We love you and your heart.”

However, there are a few who expressed their disappointment over her decision.

A fan stated, “I appreciate the sensitivities but can you just drop the tour schedule in my DMs.”

“What the fires got to do with the announcement?” asked a second user.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer and her husband Jay-Z have been sheltering in Las Vegas with their three children, per The Hollywood Reporter.