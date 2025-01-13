A general view of a business area amid smog and air pollution on a morning in Karachi, on November 14, 2024. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday said that the residents of the metropolis are expected to experience intermittent strong winds as prevailing cold wave intensifies in the port city.

The Met Office has said that the minimum temperature recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius in the city and the weather is likely to remain cold and dry during the next 24 hours.

With humidity levels at 65% coupled with a 20-kilometre-per-hour wind from the northeast, the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 9°C and 11°C, added the weather department.

Furthermore, Karachi on Monday emerged as the third most polluted city in the world with its Air Quality Index (AQI), as per Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, value recorded at 234 — a level classified as "very unhealthy" by the group.

— IQAir

The concentration of toxic PM2.5 pollutants — fine particulate matter small enough to enter the bloodstream when inhaled — was measured at 159 µg/m³, which is 31.8 times higher than the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

The worsening air quality can be a result of the city's cold weather, as the smog and air pollution issues are common during winter when lower temperatures trap the dust particles closer to the ground.

The port city, in recent months, has time again recorded one of the highest pollution levels globally. However, it is not the only city with poor AQI as Lahore has also made it to the IQAir's list multiple times.

The Punjab's capital, today, recorded an AQI value of 162 which is deemed "unhealthy" by the monitor.