‘General Hospital’ actress Leslie Charleson dies at 79

Leslie Charleson dies at 79

Leslie Charleson, a known soap opera icon, who portrayed the character of Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital for decades, died at 79 on Sunday morning after a long battle with illness.

Her death was announced by General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini, as per Variety.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson,” he said in a statement.

“Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew.

I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”

The actress, who joined the soap in 1977, has faced some health challenges in recent years, limiting her appearances on the ABC soap opera.

Her last appearance on the show was in December 2023. Over the years, Charleson experienced several falls that affected her mobility and required the use of a walker.

Despite these setbacks, her spirit remained resilient. Charleson was hospitalized last week following one of these falls.