Nine terrorists killed in two North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Pakistani soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. — Reuters/File

Nine terrorists have been killed and two others arrested by security forces in two separate engagements in Dosalli and Esham areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Sunday.

The intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted by the security forces on January 11 on the reported presence of terrorists in the areas.

The first IBO was conducted in the tribal district's general area Dosalli in which troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and resultantly, six terrorists were killed and two others were apprehended.

Subsequently, three terrorists were neutralised by security forces after an intense fire exchange in the Esham area. Two terrorists were also wounded in the gunbattle, the military's media wing said.

It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

"Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji [terrorists] found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," it concluded.

The nation has been reeling under rising violent attacks since the Taliban rulers returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The year 2024 turned out to be the deadliest for Pakistan’s civil and military security forces in a decade with at least 685 fatalities and 444 terror attacks, according to “CRSS Annual Security Report 2024” issued by the Centre for Security and Strategic Studies.

Equally alarming were the cumulative losses of civilians and security personnel, ie, 1,612 fatalities, accounting for over 63% of the total recorded this year, marking 73% more losses compared to 934 outlaws eliminated, The News reported citing CRSS report.

The overall fatalities recorded the previous year were a record 9-year high and over 66% more than in 2023. On average, nearly seven people lost their lives daily, with November emerging as the deadliest month across all metrics, compared to all other months of the year.

The violence took the heaviest toll on KP which topped in human losses with 1,616 fatalities, followed by Balochistan with 782 fatalities. In 2024, the country suffered 2,546 violence-linked fatalities and 2,267 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws.

This tally of casualties stemmed from 1,166 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, marking a grim year for the country’s security landscape.

PM, President hail troops

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed officers and soldiers of the security forces for a successful operation carried out against terrorists in North Waziristan.

In a laudatory message, the premier paid glowing tribute to the security forces, saying the war would continue till the complete annihilation of the demon of terrorism from the country.

He said the armed forces stand as an iron wall in defence of the country against terrorists, adding that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the security forces.

PM Shehbaz said the officers and jawans were serving the country steadfastly day and night. The whole nation pays rich tribute to its valiant armed forces, he concluded.

President Asif Ali Zardari also praised the security forces for the successful operations against terrorists and expressed commitment to eliminate terrorism from the country.

He added that the entire nation stands united against terrorism and actions would be continued to uproot the menace.