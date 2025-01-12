Nobel laureate Malala addresses conference on girls' education

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is speaking at the two-day "International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities" in Islamabad.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
It is hoped that rescue teams will soon reach the workers trapped inside mine which collapsed due to gas explosion
Nobel laureate is scheduled to address two-day summit on girls' education on Sunday
In an act of absolute defiance, woman fearlessly raises her hand as if to slap perpetrator
Incident takes place after explosive material catches fire in wee hours, when affected families sleeping
Former ruling party demanding Imran Khan's release via executive order and NRO-like deal, claims minister
Prima facie, case against suspects is subject to further inquiry, rules ATC judge