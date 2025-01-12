 
Sunday January 12, 2025
National

Nobel laureate Malala addresses conference on girls' education

Int'l conference gathers experts, educators to discuss challenges and solutions for girls' education in Muslim countries

By Web Desk
January 12, 2025
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is speaking at the two-day "International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities" in Islamabad.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.