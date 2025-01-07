Karachiites quiver as mercury drops to 6.2°C

A camel rider walking as wait for customer at sea view in Karachi on December 17, 2024. — Online

KARACHI: As the country's financial hub experiences chilly weather amid the ongoing cold wave, the minimum temperature plunged to 6.2 degrees Celsius at the city's Jinnah Terminal, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported on Tuesday.

The Met Office noted that the cold wave is expected to persist until January 9. With humidity levels at 27% and northeasterly winds blowing at a speed of 5 kilometre per hour, the minimum temperature in the city is forecast to range between 7°C and 9°C for the next 24 hours, it added.

The weather department also noted that areas around Jinnah Terminal have recorded below normal temperatures, which in January average at 12°C.

The temperature in other areas of Karachi was recorded at 7.5°C in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, 11.5°C at Sharea Faisal, 10°C in Mauripur, and 11°C at Bin Qasim.

Speaking on Geo News' programme 'Geo Pakistan', Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz noted that the cold weather in December and January has been more intense compared to the previous year. He further stated that the cold wave in Karachi is likely to persist for the next two to three days.

This comes as the mercury has repeatedly dropped to single digits in the city, reaching 9°C on Monday.

Last week, Karachi experienced its first rain of the winter season, with drizzle and light showers in various areas. Weather expert Owais Hyder remarked that the wet spell could increase the intensity of the prevailing cold.

However, Karachi is not the only region enduring intensified cold weather. Several areas of Balochistan are also in the grip of a severe cold wave. Temperatures plunged to a bone-chilling -7°C in Quetta and Ziarat, while Kalat recorded an even lower temperature of -8°C.