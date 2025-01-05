Ian Smith shares 'good' news amid terminal lung cancer battle

Ian Smith reflects on 'good' news following terminal lung cancer battle

Ian Smith is reflecting on 'good news' in his battle against terminal lung cancer.

The Neighbours legend, who announced his withdrawal from his role as Harold Bishop after being informed that he just had a few months to live.

Speaking exclusively to TV Week, the actor explained, "I did a PET scan, and the words, I believe, were 'significant metabolic change, significant shrinkage of tumour'.

"I've gone from a threat of dying this coming March to maybe a few more months... and now, who knows?"

Despite receiving an 'amazing' update on his health, the 86-year-old was certain that he won't be completely cured of the disease.

He further went on to add, "It's not a cure, and it won't be a cure, but I certainly have got a year, maybe two. That's amazing. It really is."

The actor has undergone various treatments for his disease, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Smith said of his therapeutic treatments, "I’ve really put my hand up I think just to be a guinea pig, plus the fact I don’t want to die, I want to stay alive with quality as long as I can and if they can do that, I’m very happy."

Ian, who made his Ramsay Street debut in 1987, announced in December that he had a very 'aggressive' form of cancer.