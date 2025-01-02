May 9 riots: 19 convicts pardoned after appealing for mercy, says ISPR

A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of PTI founder Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi on May 9, 2023. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday that the sentences of 19 convicts have been pardoned following their appeals for clemency.

A total of 67 convicts have filed mercy petitions, of which 48 have been processed to Courts of Appeal, whereas, pleas of 19 convicts have been accepted purely on humanitarian grounds, in line with the law, added the military's media wing.

Noting that the remaining mercy petitions will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process, the ISPR said that the 19 individuals, whose appeals have been accepted, shall be released after the completion of procedural formalities.

Referring to the release of 20 convicts on humanitarian grounds in April 2024, the statement underscored the "strength of the due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy".

Providing details of the legal technicalities, legal expert Muneeb Farooq told Geo News that mercy appeals are filed before the Chief of Army Staff.

The individuals pardoned — all of whom were sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment — are among those sentenced on December 21 and December 26, 2024. The military court had first punished 25 individuals and a few days later, handed down punishments to 60 people.

The second batch of convicts also included Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Khan Niazi, who faces 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for his role in the Jinnah House incident.

Pardoned convicts

Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Main Gate FC Cantt Peshawar incident

Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan, was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Bannu Cantt incident

Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the ISI Office Faisalabad incident

Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident

Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident

Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident

Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in PRC Mardan incident

Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident

Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident

Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident

Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident

Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.