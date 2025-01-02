May 9 riots: 19 convicts pardoned after appealing for mercy, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday that the sentences of 19 convicts have been pardoned following their appeals for clemency.
A total of 67 convicts have filed mercy petitions, of which 48 have been processed to Courts of Appeal, whereas, pleas of 19 convicts have been accepted purely on humanitarian grounds, in line with the law, added the military's media wing.
Noting that the remaining mercy petitions will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process, the ISPR said that the 19 individuals, whose appeals have been accepted, shall be released after the completion of procedural formalities.
Referring to the release of 20 convicts on humanitarian grounds in April 2024, the statement underscored the "strength of the due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy".
Providing details of the legal technicalities, legal expert Muneeb Farooq told Geo News that mercy appeals are filed before the Chief of Army Staff.
The individuals pardoned — all of whom were sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment — are among those sentenced on December 21 and December 26, 2024. The military court had first punished 25 individuals and a few days later, handed down punishments to 60 people.
The second batch of convicts also included Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Khan Niazi, who faces 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for his role in the Jinnah House incident.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
