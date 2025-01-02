 
Thursday January 02, 2025
National

May 9 riots: 19 convicts pardoned after appealing for mercy, says ISPR

Remission of punishments is testament to strength of due process and fairness, says ISPR

By Zarmeen Zehra
January 02, 2025
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of PTI founder Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi on May 9, 2023. — Reuters
RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday that the sentences of 19 convicts have been pardoned following their appeals for clemency.

A total of 67 convicts have filed mercy petitions, of which 48 have been processed to Courts of Appeal, whereas, pleas of 19 convicts have been accepted purely on humanitarian grounds, in line with the law, added the military's media wing.

Noting that the remaining mercy petitions will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process, the ISPR said that the 19 individuals, whose appeals have been accepted, shall be released after the completion of procedural formalities.

Referring to the release of 20 convicts on humanitarian grounds in April 2024, the statement underscored the "strength of the due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy".

Providing details of the legal technicalities, legal expert Muneeb Farooq told Geo News that mercy appeals are filed before the Chief of Army Staff.

The individuals pardoned — all of whom were sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment — are among those sentenced on December 21 and December 26, 2024. The military court had first punished 25 individuals and a few days later, handed down punishments to 60 people.

The second batch of convicts also included Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Khan Niazi, who faces 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for his role in the Jinnah House incident.

Pardoned convicts

  • Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Main Gate FC Cantt Peshawar incident
  • Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan, was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Bannu Cantt incident
  • Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the ISI Office Faisalabad incident
  • Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident
  • Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident
  • Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident
  • Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in PRC Mardan incident
  • Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident
  • Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident
  • Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident
  • Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
  • Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
  • Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
  • Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
  • Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
  • Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
  • Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident
  • Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident
  • Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 