MWM sit-ins: Karachi top cop resolves to clear all roads by tonight

A view of massive traffic jam at Drig Road due to MWM sit-in in Karachi on December 28, 2024. — Online

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho on Monday vowed to clear all the roads of protesters by tonight as the ongoing sit-ins by a politico-religious party entered seventh day today, paralysing life in the provincial capital.

His remarks came as the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) continued its protest sit-ins over the Parachinar crisis for the seventh consecutive day today in the metropolis, causing severe traffic disruptions for residents of the metropolis.

Addressing an event, the additional inspector general of police (AIG) said that they have talked to the protesters, adding that they were making efforts to remove the protesters from the streets by tonight.

“We are giving a clear message that we have received instructions to clear the roads by this evening,” he added.

“Officers have been instructed to clear the roads before Maghrib prayer," he said, warning that the police would deal with iron hands if anybody resisted the implementation of the state’s writ.

“Those who refuse to vacate the roads will be removed according to the law,” warned the Karachi police chief. The AIG was of the view that he would provide relief to Karachiites as they suffered a lot during the past few days.

Referring to their dialogue with the protesters, the Karachi top cop said that Ulema of the politico-religious party were agreed that roads should not be blocked.

“Strict action would be taken if someone attempt to take law into their hands,” he warned.

The top cop said paralysing the entire system of the city was not appropriate.

Earlier, the government officials assurances, meanwhile, have failed to alleviate the road closures plaguing Karachi residents.

Citizens face restricted movement, with businesses and wedding ceremonies disrupted, and incidents of missed flights and trains continuing.

Two days back, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that the provincial government would act if public inconvenience increased. Yesterday, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab remarked that the purpose of these sit-ins was to paralyse daily life and disrupt businesses, which it is the state's responsibility to prevent.

The MWM is currently holding sit-ins at 13 locations. MA Jinnah Road and Numaish Chowrangi remained closed, while sections of Shahrah-e-Pakistan were blocked at Ayesha Manzil and Ancholi.

On the National Highway, one track near Malir Flyover was shut down. Protests are also being held at Five Star Chowrangi, Powerhouse Chowrangi, Ahsanabad and outside KDA Flats in Surjani.

Further sit-ins are being held on Abul Hasan Ispahani Road near Abbas Town, University Road near Safari Park, , Safoora Chowrangi, Kamran Chowrangi and Johar Mor in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

However, sit-ins at two points on the city's primary road, Sharea Faisal, have been called off at Natha Khan Bridge and Malir 15.

Furthermore, the road from Golimar Chowrangi to Nazimabad No 2 is also closed due to ongoing sit-in.

However, the MWM's protests are not limited to Karachi as the religious-political party is also staging a sit-in at Lahore's Davis Road which has resulted in persistent traffic congestion and has also affected surrounding roads.