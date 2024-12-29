Beyoncé leaves Post Malone lovestruck amid Jay Z controversy

Beyoncé shares the NFL Halftime stage with Post Malone

Post Malone can’t stop gushing over Beyoncé as he joined her on the NFL halftime stage amid her husband Jay Z’s controversy.

After living the moment at the Texans-Ravens game at NRG Stadium, Malone took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his appreciation for the Crazy in Love songstress.

"Thank you @Beyonce so much for havin me out in Houston and on your beautiful record. Also, thank you for sharing your talent and art with the world. I love you," he posted on Saturday, December 28.

Riding into her halftime appearance on a white horse, Queen Bey delivered a power-packed, nearly 13-minute performance on Wednesday at her hometown, Houston.

During her performance, the 32-time Grammy winner was joined by Shaboozey for a rendition of Sweet Honey Buckiin, followed by a surprise appearance of Malone.

Beyonce and Malone shared an epic moment with Levii's Jeans performance during her NFL Halftime gig, which was made more special by her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy’s cameo.

The halftime show featured Beyoncé performing songs from her latest album, Cowboy Carter, live for the first time.

Additionally, the Halftime performance also marked her first stage appearance since Jay Z was hit with allegations of raping a girl when she was 13 years old.