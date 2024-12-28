Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto addressing press conference in Ratodero, Sindh, December 28, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Wondering why fish only cut Pakistan's undersea internet cables, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto reminded the PML-N-led federal government that modern infrastructure revolves around digitalisation, internet, and its speed.

"PML-N's politics is based on motorways [...] they are infrastructure of 90s," Bilawal, who also served as the top diplomat during Shehbaz Sharif's previous stint as prime minister, said while speaking to journalists in Ratodero.

Users across various cities in Pakistan continue to face sporadic internet disruption and slow speed, resulting in difficulties with browsing, as well as downloading and sharing media.

According to a list issued by Ookla Speedtest Global Index, Pakistan was ranked 100 out of 111 countries in mobile internet speeds with a download speed of 20.61Mbps and upload speed of 8.53Mbps.

Meanwhile, the index ranked the country at 141 out of 158 countries in broadband speeds with a download speed of 15.60Mbps and upload speed of 15.53Mbps.

Talking to media today, Bilawal — whose party is an ally of the PML-N in Centre — said they should have increased the internet speed instead of reducing it.

"How can the government retract from its own statements," he asked, noting first they claimed the internet cable had been cut, later they retracted it.

"Why bother with VPNs when the public doesn't even have reliable high-speed internet?" the PPP chairman asked.

PML-N 'lacks mandate for unilateral decisions'

Responding to a question, he said that water is everyone's fundamental right and the PPP has always tried to resolve the problems being faced by the people.

"We agreed that the development budget of all four provinces would be chalked out with mutual consultation," he said, adding that it seems the federal government "is not treating smaller provinces well".

Furthermore, he said, the PML-N-led government lacks a mandate for "unilateral and controversial" decisions — referring to the federal government’s plan to build new canals to draw additional water from the Indus River for farming purposes.

"Such projects are controversial if we move ahead in violation of the IRSA [Indus River System Authority] agreement," he added.

Bilawal pointed out that Kalabagh Dam was also a unilateral decision, which the PPP did not allow to be implemented. "It is challenging to get work done from any government in Pakistan," he said, hoping that the issues of the provinces would be resolved through negotiations.

He vowed that the PPP would leave no stone unturned to provide relief despite limited resources.

In response to a question, the PPP chairman said that the economy was performing better "on paper", which his party welcomes. "If the economy is improving, its benefits should reach the people," he added.

When asked about the pro-Imran Khan statements by United States (US) politicians, Bilawal termed them "political statements" and said those who are doing politics under the pretext of US conspiracy were "dangerous for Pakistan and its people".

"Such people who play politics on conspiracies instead of focusing on public issues are dangerous for the country," he added.

A day earlier, the PPP chairman said the international powers were "casting an evil eye on nuclear technology gifted by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto."

Expressing annoyance over “foreign interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs, he said: “Statements are being issued from the US about our internal politics; these statements are just excuses.”

He said that the US lawmakers had nothing to do with democracy in Pakistan, adding: “PTI founder is just an excuse, their real target is Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme.”