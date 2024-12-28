PTI free to table as many demands as it wants, says govt committee spox

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui seen in this image. — APP/File

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a spokesperson of the federal government's negotiation committee, said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was free to table as many demands as it wanted and the government imposed no restrictions on continuing the talks aimed at ending misgivings, political tensions and distrust.

Siddiqui, speaking on Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan", emphasised that both government and opposition should take a break from developments outside the parliament's "Constitution Room" to focus on finding a solution to political disputes.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader showed positive gesture towards the former ruling party, saying that it would be a positive development if both sides reached a conclusion before the latter's January 31 deadline.

"Even, we don't ask them [PTI] to take back their civil disobedience movement's call until the end of these talks," he added.

He said that negotiations were being held between the PTI and the incumbent government and certainty could not established until the former tabled its demands in writing.

The senator went on to say that a clear picture would come to fore after the Imran Khan-founded party tables its "charter of demand" by January 2 when the two sides are scheduled to meet again.

Expressing optimism about fruitful talks, Siddiqui urged the PTI to "open-heartedly" join the dialogue table, saying the government was ready to facilitate the opposition even if it demands to arrange another meeting with its jailed party founder Imran Khan.

Members of the government and PTI's negotiation committees meet under the chairmanship of NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on December 23, 2024, at the Parliament House in Islamabad. — PID

The senator, while pointing towards the PTI's deadline, said that they would welcome if both sides reach a logical conclusion in the negotiations.

His statement came a day after Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar laughed off PTI's deadline for talks, saying that the federal government "does not take it seriously", terming it a "face-saving" attempt.

Tarar had also claimed that the PTI's call to the overseas Pakistanis to stop sending remittances would meet the same fate as its "final call" protest in Islamabad last month.

The PTI negotiation committee had set January 31 deadline after meeting its party founder at Adiala Jail a day earlier, reiterating the demands of judicial probe into May 9 riots and November 26 late-night crackdown and release of "political prisoners".

The government and the opposition began much-anticipated negotiation process earlier this week at the Parliament House, following months of heightened political tensions.

The inaugural meeting, from the government's side, was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PM's Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Senator Siddiqui, PPP leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar.

Whereas, the PTI was represented by former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

The two sides are set to hold the second session on January 2.