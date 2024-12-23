Weather expert forecasts strong winds in Karachi from tomorrow

Dark clouds can be seen on the horizon in Karachi in this undated photo. — Online/File

KARACHI, QUETTA: The residents of the country's financial hub, Karachi, are set to experience strong winds with gusts likely to reach speeds of 25 to 35 km/h, according to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz.

The winds, originating from the northeast, will affect the city on December 24 and 25, Sarfraz noted.

The forecast predicts a noticeable dip in temperature during this period, with the daytime high expected to remain around 25°C. However, the night is anticipated to be significantly colder, with temperatures potentially dropping to between 9°C and 11°C.

The weather expert's remarks come as the temperature in the country's financial hub has dropped to single digits on multiple occasions in the ongoing month.

The prevailing cold wave is not limited to the metropolis as the temperature has gone below the freezing mark in multiple areas across Balochistan as well.

Quetta's temperature was recorded at -5°C, whereas it was -4°C in Kalat and Zhob, and -7°C in Ziarat.

Meanwhile, several areas in Lahore and Mirpur Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also received the first rain of the winter season on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Punjab's capital is likely to receive more light showers in the next 24 hours. Furthermore, reflecting the changing weather conditions, snowfall has also started in Murree.