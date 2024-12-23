King Charles receives special gift from Prince Harry, Meghan on Christmas

Prince Harry, Meghan send special gift to King Charles ahead of Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take a positive step towards King Charles to seemingly end their years-long feud.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been focusing on more "positive things" from now onwards, claimed a renowned royal commentator.

The Sussexes have not made any controversial remarks about the royal family in 2024 which is seemingly a special gift for the cancer-stricken monarch.

Hugo Vickers told The Sun, "He's [Harry] the one who needs to pull himself together and extend the olive branch because he is the one making it difficult between them."

The royal expert added, "The most successful members of the royal family are the ones who support the King in what he's doing, and they don't compete with him."

Hugo highlighted Harry and Meghan's recent public appearances, stating that the Montecito couple avoided igniting a rift with the key royals.

"They've realised that it wasn't getting anywhere because it was causing so much trouble," the expert believes.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020. Since then, the pair made inappropriate remarks in their tell-all interviews and Harry's memoir Spare, causing a rift between the Sussexes and the royal family.