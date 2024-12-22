Iggy Azalea reveals one thing she will never do again

Rapper Iggy Azalea, Australian rapper and songwriter, recently shed lights on one thing she has stopped doing for so long now.

During her recent interview with US Weekly, the 34-year-old singer revealed that she has not used cash in years as she admitted that her days of carrying bills in her wallet are long behind her.

"I don’t ever carry cash. I haven’t carried any cash in literally years."

Iggy, who released her album The New Classic back in 2014, moved from Australia to the US at the age of 16 to follow her music dreams.

Now, whenever the singer visits her friends, she feels super nostalgic and keeps her plane tickets as way to remember those special trips.

The singer shared: "I went to go and visit someone the first time and that meant something to me [so] I kept the ticket."

Iggy further shared some of the secrets behind her successful business as she said, "Growing as an artist and entrepreneur is always challenging and can be scary, but it's also such a necessary part of life."