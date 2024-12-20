Winter vacations in Islamabad schools from Dec 21

Children walk to their school along a street amid smoggy conditions early in the morning in Lahore on December 17, 2021. — AFP

Winter break in the schools and educational institutes across Islamabad will start tomorrow (December 21), the authorities announced on Friday.

A notification issued in this regard said that all the public and private schools in Islamabad will remain closed from December 21 (Saturday) till January 5, 2025.

The education departments in Punjab and other provinces have also announced winter vacations in their respective regions.

According to the latest notice, the winter break in Punjab schools will begin on December 23. The schools will reopen on January 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, educational institutions in Sindh will observe winter holidays from December 21 to December 31, with both private and public schools closed during this period.

The winter vacations in schools across Balochistan had started on December 16 owing to the cold weather conditions in the province.

A statement issued by the Balochistan Education Department said that the schools, colleges and universities will close in 20 districts, including Quetta, from December 16.

As per the winter vacation schedule announced by the authorities, the educational institutes in areas with colder weather will remain closed till February 28.

Meanwhile, the parts of the southwestern province with relatively warmer weather will have a 10-day vacation period, starting January 1 till January 10.

Various areas of the country are experiencing chilly weather with intermittent snowfalls in the hilly areas in the north of the country as winter takes hold.