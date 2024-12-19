Qureshi, Gandapur among other PTI leaders indicted in GHQ attack case

This collage of images shows Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (L) and former foreign minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — Radio Pakistan/Facebook/Shah Mahmood Qureshi/File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur were indicted along with 12 others in a case concerning the attack on General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi during May 9 protest last year.

An anti-terrorism (ATC) court on Thursday also indicted other PTI leaders including Kanwal Shauzab, Shehryar Afridi and Shibli Faraz for their alleged involvement in the case related to May 9 violent protests which broke out in the country last year.

A total of 113 suspects have been indicted in the case so far while the court also summoned the other six accused named in the case on December 21 (Saturday).

Following the indictment, Qureshi, Shozab and the KP chief minister filed a petition seeking acquittal in the case which will be heard by the ATC judge tomorrow.

During the hearing today, PTI founder Imran Khan, Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry, Faraz, Shehryar Afridi and Gandapur were present in the courtroom.

After the indictment, the judge adjourned the hearing till December 21.

Earlier this week, the court had indicted nine suspects including Shireen Mazari, PTI leaders Rashid Hafiz, Khadim Hussain Khokhar, Zakirullah, Azeemullah, Tahir Sadiq, Mehar Javed, Chaudhry Asif and Munir in the case.

The development came days after Khan was formally charged for his involvement in the arson and vandalism at the GHQ in Rawalpindi during the May 9 mayhem.

At least 70 PTI leaders were accused of planning the May 9 events and inciting the workers and supporters to attack military and government installations following the arrest of the ousted prime minister by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

The PTI founder, however, blames the “agencies men” for arson and shooting in some areas during the May 9 violent protests.

The then-government as well as the one currently ruling have time and again blamed the PTI founder and the party's senior leadership for engineering allegedly "organised" attacks on military installations.

Despite securing relief in major cases, the former premier still faces a number of cases related to the May 9 incidents which are being heard by different anti-terrorism courts.