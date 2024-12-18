IT minister says national security top priority amid internet disruptions

Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja speaks during the National Assembly session, on December 18, 2024. — Screengrab/GeoNews

Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday stressed the importance of safeguarding national security as the lawmakers voiced concerns over ongoing internet disruptions.

"There is nothing more important than national security," the minister said during a session of the National Assembly. However, she admitted that internet speed issues exist and assured that measures were being taken to resolve them.

Her remarks followed a query from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, who expressed frustration over his inability to load images online due to slow internet speed.

"Online businesses have come to a standstill. Children's education is also suffering. We should be informed when will the internet work at its full speed," Patel said, whose party is a crucial ally of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In response, Fatima said that her ministry was working for the betterment of user experience, noting that the internet was not shut down completely during Muharram, which was the case during previous governments.

"Pakistan's average speed has also increased 28% compared to the previous year, which led to a 24% surge in mobile internet usage," the IT minister noted.

She acknowledged that some issues arise due to security concerns, reiterating the government's commitment to ensuring the country's digital security.

"Our priority is to protect our citizens and their data," Fatima said. "We are responsible for safeguarding the privacy and safety of users' information." She added that the entire cabinet stands firmly behind the IT ministry, with the singular agenda of supporting and advancing the IT sector.

While addressing concerns about internet shutdowns, the minister clarified: "We do not enjoy restricting internet access, nor do I have any button to shut it off. In cases of security threats, decisions are made directly by the PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority).

However, even during internet disruptions, fixed-line services remain operational."

'Strengthen defences against cyberattacks'

She acknowledged the inconvenience caused to users in certain areas and apologised, assuring that efforts are underway to resolve these issues.

Fatima announced that the 4G and 5G spectrum auction would take place in April. She mentioned that the Ministry of IT is finalising a policy to ensure smartphones are accessible to everyone.

The federal minister also explained that Pakistan’s internet currently operates on a 274 MHz spectrum, which is insufficient for the country’s population.

"In the past six years, we have cleared an additional 550 MHz with the support of the prime minister and the law minister," she said, adding that an international consultant for the spectrum auction is now on board, aiming for the auction to be held in April.

The IT minister highlighted the challenges posed by cyber threats, stating, "We must strengthen our defences against cyberattacks, data leaks, and digital attacks from adversarial nations." She also noted the importance of improving cybersecurity to protect the country from such threats.

Fatima shared plans to enhance internet infrastructure, revealing that seven undersea internet cables currently land in Pakistan, with efforts underway to add four more in the next two years. "Without significant investment in the telecom sector, we cannot improve internet services," she stressed.

Addressing criticism from the opposition, the IT minister dismissed their remarks about the internet being insufficient for the population as baseless, pointing instead to serious efforts to improve connectivity.

The minister explained that the Ministry of Interior had directed PTA to block certain services due to security threats, ensuring that such actions are taken with minimal disruption to users.

National Forensic Agency Bill approved

The National Assembly also passed the National Forensic Agency Bill with a majority vote during the session. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi presented the bill.

When the bill was presneted, PPP lawmaker Shazia Marri said that the legislation had already been passed by the Senate. However, she pointed out inconsistencies in the text, noting: "The term 'Prime Minister' is used only once in the bill, while it is omitted elsewhere, which could lead to complications later."

Marri also raised concerns about the penalties outlined in the bill, saying: "If an official commits an error, the fine is set at just Rs100,000. This should be increased to at least Rs500,000."

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also addressed the assembly, emphasising the significance of forensic science. "The availability of forensic science techniques is essential," he said. He further elaborated that a forensic science laboratory would be established in Islamabad to enhance investigative capabilities.

Urging the assembly to expedite the process, Tarar said: "This bill should be passed today. We have no objections if amendments are proposed later."