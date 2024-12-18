PM Shehbaz departs for Egypt to attend 11th D-8 Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for Egypt, on December 18, 2024. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday embarked on a three-day official visit to Egypt where he will participate in the 11th Developing Countries (D-8) Summit in Cairo.

This year's summit centers on the theme, "Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs – Shaping Tomorrow's Economy."

According to a press release from the PM Office, the prime minister will underscore the critical role of youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in fostering a robust and inclusive economy that emphasises employment generation, innovation, and local entreprenuership.

The 73-year-old premier will reaffirm Pakistan's strong commitment to principles of the D-8 and advocate for mutually beneficial partnerships among member countries, focusing on cooperation in agriculture, food security, and tourism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will highlight the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to empower the youth and their economic development.

He is also scheduled to attend the Special Session of D-8 on the humanitarian crisis and reconstruction challenges in the Middle East. He will underline Pakistan’s principled position on the situation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will also hold bilateral meetings with the heads of various countries who have come to attend the summit on this occasion.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi will attend the conference along with the prime minister.