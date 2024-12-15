VIDEO: Siberian birds flock to Ormara's scenic Taaq beach in Balochistan

QUETTA: Ormara's Taaq Beach in Gwadar has become a lively haven for migratory birds seeking refuge from the Siberian chill.

Among the feathered visitors gracing the shoreline are the Caspian Gull, Steppe Gull, and Black-headed Gull, creating a picturesque spectacle that enhances the coastal charm of winter.

Every year, these feathered guests travel thousands of miles to escape the Siberian cold, settling across various areas of Balochistan, including Lasbela, Barkhan, and Musakhel. On rare occasions, they even grace Quetta’s Hanna Lake before continuing their long journey to destinations like India.

Officials from the Wildlife Department, Gwadar have visited Taaq beach to assess measures for the birds' protection and ensure their habitat remains safe.

Assistant Conservator Zahiduddin confirmed to The News that staff have been instructed to safeguard these visiting birds and also to protect the nesting grounds of marine turtles in the area.

The arrival of these migratory birds not only highlights Balochistan’s ecological significance but also serves as a reminder of the region’s role in sustaining global wildlife migration patterns.