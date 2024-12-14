Karachi to experience another chilly night

People sitting around wooden fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in city. — APP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecasted that the temperature in Karachi will dip to as low as 10 °C in the next 24 hours.

The metropolis will likely to continue to experience dry weather, with cold nights and strong wind bursts.

The lowest temperature recorded today was 13°C, while the humidity level in the air stands at 31%. Winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 12 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, Quetta valley and its surrounding areas experienced partly cloudy skies and cold weather, while northeastern districts of Balochistan faced extremely cold conditions.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Quetta and Kalat dropped to -5°C. Meanwhile, Sibi recorded a minimum temperature of 5°C, and Nokundi reported 3°C.

Peshawar experienced partly cloudy skies, with a minimum temperature of 2°C recorded.

According to the Meteorological Department, most districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to remain cold. The humidity level in Peshawar is currently at 70%.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index in Peshawar stands at 174, with particulate matter recorded at 88, according to a global monitoring website.