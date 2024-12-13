What are salaries and perks of federal ministers?

A trader counts Pakistani rupee notes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, on December 3, 2018. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The Senate has been briefed by Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on the pay, perks, and other allowances being received by the federal ministers.

Minister Tarar, during the Senate's question hour, gave thorough information regarding the remunerations and allowances of lawmakers. He apprised that Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) are paid Rs156,000 a month.

He elucidated, though, that the legislators are not given vehicles and are given just Rs8,000 per month for their utility bills.

Minister Tarar also revealed that federal ministers earn a salary close to Rs200,000, with 95% of them opting not to receive their full pay. Additionally, ministers are allocated a 1500cc car and 400 litres of petrol, but they must pay their own electricity and gas bills, as they do not receive any other official perks.

On the subject of potential salary increases, Tarar highlighted that the parliament often cites economic constraints when discussing raises for public officials.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry presented a written response regarding the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra)'s adherence to austerity measures.

The ministry said that Nadra had not purchased any vehicles in the last two years as per its cost-cutting policy. However, in 2022, Nadra procured 35 vehicles for staff transportation and operational purposes, worth Rs264.3 million.

These included two coaches and one bus for staff pick-and-drop services. Senator Dinesh Kumar raised concerns regarding the luxury vehicles being used for pick-and-drop services.