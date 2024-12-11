Seven terrorists neutralised in two separate operations in North Waziristan

Pakistan Army personnel travelling in a military vehicle in this undated picture. — AFP/File

Seven terrorists were killed in two separate engagements with security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an operation in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan district on the "reported presence of khwarij [terrorists]".

During the conduct of operation, it said, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorist location and "as a result of which four khwarij were killed".

In another encounter in Spinwam area, the security forces successfully gunned down three more terrorists. However, during the intense fire exchange, Lance Naik Muhammad Amin, 34, a resident of district Faisalabad, embraced martyrdom.

"Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area," the ISPR said, adding that the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan has witnessed a spike in terror attacks on security forces and civilians — especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan — since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces.

As per a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence.

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan – marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1534 in the first three quarters compared to 1523 in 2023.

Meanwhile, terrorist groups continue to reorganise and beef up their ranks. Most of the terror attacks remained unclaimed by terrorist or insurgent groups, likely for tactical reasons, as per the report.