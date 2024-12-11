Prince William goes viral for comments on child's art

Prince William is making rounds on the internet for his surprising joke to a child who showed off his talent to the future King.

The Prince of Wales, who's also acting as colonel-in-chief, met families at a Yuletide bash for the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Wiltshire.

Inside the sergeants' mess, the future king mingled, cracking jokes with servicemen, women, and their kids across ten tables.

Ten-year-old Karson Heighway presented the 42-year-old prince with a post-it doodle of William which led the Royal to humorously comment: "Is that me? " and "Looks like I have five nostrils."

The Mercian Regiment predominantly comprises individuals from the Midlands, and the event buzzed with football banter from fans of teams like Stoke, West Brom, Wolves, and Aston Villa.

Prince William, who recently met with Donald Trump in Paris for the ceremonial reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, confessed he'll be watching Villa's Champions League match against RB Leipzig from home. He admitted: "I was trying to get to the game but have got a lot of things going on."

William also gave a glimpse into his personal life, saying that he likes watching movies and hanging out with his children but because he is over 40 finds fun hard to come by.

The father-of-two also revealed he and Kate have been enjoying Netflix, including 'Black Doves' featuring Kiera Knightly. Despite the festive occasion, William declined to wear a Santa hat or a Christmas jumper.