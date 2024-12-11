PTI's ties with Faiz Hamid harmed, not helped, says Marwat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has raised concerns about the military's media wing's recent statement, indicating that the issues surrounding Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid remain a challenge for the party.

His remarks came hours after the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that the former spy chief was formally indicted with multiple charges, including engaging in political activities and violating the Official Secrets Act.

The process of field general court-martial (FGCM) was initiated against the retired general under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act on August 12, the army's media affairs wing said.

The 53-year-old politician from Lakki Marwat compared General Faiz to General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying: “Gen Faiz has been just as damaging for us. His close ties with the PTI forced us cost us a price during the regime change operation.”

Marwat, while speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", said he believes that Faiz has been of no benefit to the party as due to him, the party is entangled in the current mess.

The PTI founder on August 15 — three days after it was announced that the former army man had been arrested — distanced himself and his party from the ex-military officer, saying, "I have no connection with Faiz."

"If the military wants the accountability for General Faiz [then] it should proceed and do it," Khan said, talking to journalists at Adiala Jail, while asserting that it is the army's internal matter.

He also welcomed Faiz's trial, saying it was good that the army launched the process of internal accountability. However, he urged the military to ensure that the accountability process should be across the board.

Gen Faiz's role in May 9 riots being probed: ISPR

The military’s media wing said the former spy master’s role in creating agitation and unrest including May 9 riots “in collusion with vested political interests” was also being investigated.

The May 9 events refer to the violent protests that broke out in the country last year following the arrest of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan in a corruption case.

During the riots, the alleged supporters of PTI founder ransacked and attacked the public properties including military installations, prompting the civil-military leadership of the country to try the rioters under Army Act.

Besides PTI founder Imran, dozens of other party leaders have been implicated in the cases related to the May 9 mayhem.

In the statement today, the ISPR said: “During the process, involvement of Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Retd), in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading upto multiple incidents including but not limited to 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated,” read the statement.

"Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (retd) is being afforded [...] all legal rights as per the law," it added.