Ex-spy chief Faiz Hamid formally charged in court martial proceedings

RAWALPINDI: Former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid has been formally charged in the ongoing field general court-martial (FGCM) proceedings against him.

The process of FGCM was initiated against Lt Gen (retd) Hamid, who has also served as Peshawar corps commander, under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act on August 12.

"[...] and in the first place has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority & government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person(s)," said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a brief statement issued on Tuesday.

The military's media wing said that the former spymaster was found involved in events aimed at creating agitation and unrest, leading to multiple incidents, including the May 9, 2023, unrest.

His role in fomenting instability, allegedly in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated.

"Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (retd) is being afforded [...] all legal rights as per the law," noted the ISPR.

Speaking to Geo News, Brigadier (retd) Rashid Wali said the charges levelled against the ex-spy master were of a serious nature.

He said the trial of the former military officer would be conducted in the military court following which the court would announce its verdict.

He said after that Hamid could lodge an appeal against the court verdict as well.

Hamid taken into custody

The ex-ISI chief was taken into custody by the military on charges of abuse of power and violating the Army Act earlier this year in August.

The Pakistan Army, following Supreme Court orders, had conducted a detailed inquiry to investigate complaints against Hamid in the Top City case, according to the army's media wing.

It added that the court-martial process was started against the former spy chief based on these complaints.

It said that multiple instances of violation of the Pakistan Army Act post-retirement had also been established against the former general.

The arrest was made in connection with a petition filed by the housing society's chief executive officer in the Supreme Court last year, wherein Hamid was accused of land grabbing and stealing valuables from the owner of a private housing society during a raid.

Three more retired officers were also taken into military custody after Hamid’s arrest in connection with the same housing scheme case.