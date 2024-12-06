How many cases has Imran Khan been accused in?

PTI founding chairman Imran Khan speaks during an interview in Lahore, March 17, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Information about the cases lodged against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan across the country was revealed on Friday.

According to a report by the Ministry of Interior, furnished before the Islamabad High Court, the total number of cases registered against the PTI founder has reached 188.

The breakdown reveals that 99 cases have been filed in Punjab, while two are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Islamabad police report indicates 76 cases against Khan in the federal capital.

Additionally, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) disclosed that seven cases and inquiries against Khan are currently pending, while three cases are under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The report also highlights the ongoing appeal in the Toshakhana criminal case, where the former prime minister is contesting his conviction.

Khan has faced a plethora of cases since his ouster as the prime minister in April 2022, as his party has been holding back-to-back protests, with several demands, including the "return of their mandate".

Despite being behind bars for more than a year since he was arrested in May 2023, Khan has repeatedly called for holding anti-government protests. The latest was on November 24, when his supporters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa marched on Islamabad under the leadership of his wife Bushra Bibi and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

In order to keep the PTI protesters from entering Punjab and federal capital, the government had imposed various restrictions and blocked key entry and exit points. However, the marchers defied the obstacles and entered the federal capital.

More cases were registered against Khan and other PTI leaders and workers for violation of restrictions and alleged violence during last month's protest.