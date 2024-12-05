Sindh unveils schedule for matriculation, intermediate examinations

Students solving papers during the annual exam of SSC Part-I at the examination centre, in Karachi on May 8, 2023. — Online

KARACHI: The steering committee of the Sindh Education Department has finalised the schedule for upcoming exams, with matriculation (grades 9 and 10) set to begin on 15 March 2025. Intermediate exams for grades 11 and 12 will follow, starting on 15 April 2025.

The results for matric exams are expected by July 15, and intermediate results will be announced by August 15.

The committee also resolved that the new academic year for schools will start on April 1, 2025, while colleges will begin their academic session on August 1, 2025.

Winter and summer vacation schedules will remain as per the previous timetable. Summer vacations are set for June 1 to July 31, while winter holidays will be observed from December 22 to December 31.

Moreover, for the year 2025, the public holidays in Pakistan include Shab-e-Miraj Day (January 28), Kashmir Day (February 5), Shab-e-Barat (February 14), Youm-e-Ali (March 22), Pakistan Day (March 23), Shab-e-Qadr (March 28), Eid-ul-Fitr (March 31–April 3), Labour Day (May 1), Eid-ul-Azha (June 6–7), Ashura (July 5–6), Independence Day (August 14), Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Day (August 9), Allama Iqbal Day (November 9), and Quaid-e-Azam Day (December 25).